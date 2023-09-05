Gujarat: 2 killed, 3 injured in Tapi factory blast

Tapi: Two labourers were killed while three other sustained injuries after a blast ripped through a newly constructed factory in Tapi district, Gujarat.

The incident occurred on September 4 at a fruit juice manufacturing unit situated in the Virpor village.

Authorities said that five workers were engaged in the process of setting up machinery within the factory premises when a sudden explosion occurred, sending shockwaves throughout the vicinity.

The blast, stemming from a malfunction in one of the machinery parts, resulted in the deaths of two labourers.

The force of the blast also inflicted critical injuries upon three other workers who were present at the scene.

The three wounded labourers were shifted to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

