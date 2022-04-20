Gujarat sees over 4K new Covid cases, 35 deaths

Gandhinagar: Gujarat on Thursday saw its daily Covid tally cross the 4,000 mark, to reach 4,021, taking its tally to 3,32,474, while its death toll also climbed to 4,655 with 35 more succumbing to the disease.

In April so far, Gujarat has registered 24,776 cases with a daily average of 3,097, while in March, it had added 37,809 cases at an average of 1,220 per day.

A total of 2,197 patients were discharged, taking the total to 3,07,346, while there are 20,473 active cases.

Ahmedabad registered its highest spike, with 977 cases, closely followed by Surat with 960, while Rajkot saw 520, Vadodara 490 and Jamnagar 203.

Patan saw 99, Bhavnagar 84, Gandhinagar and Junagadh 77 each, Mehsana 74, Kutch 41, Mahisagar 38, Morbi 37, Panchmahals 33, Kheda 29, Banaskantha 27, Dahod and Bharuch 26 each, Amreli 24, Sabarkantha 21 and Anand and Valsad with 20 each.

Fourteen deaths were reported from Surat, 9 from Ahmedabad, four from Rajkot, three from Vadodara, and one each in Bhavnagar, Mehsana, Bharuch, Jamnagar, and Amreli.

Till now, a total of 83,32,840 have been vaccinated out of which 74,04,864 persons received their first dose, and 9,27,976 their second shot. Also over 2.6 lakh senior citizens over 60 and comorbid patient between 45 and 60 were also vaccinated with 2,17,929 receiving the their first shot, and 47,100 the second.

--IANS