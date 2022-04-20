Gujarat sees daily Covid cases cross 1K mark again

Gandhinagar: Gujarat on Wednesday saw its daily coronavirus case tally crossing the thousand mark for the first time this year to reach 1,122, taking its tally to 2,81,173, while the toll rose to 4,430, with three more succumbing.

In March so far, the state, where cases have risen sharply from around 200 earlier this month, has recorded 11,284 cases at a daily average of 664.

A total of 775 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total to 2,71,433, while there are 5,310 active cases.

On Wednesday, Surat saw 353 new cases, Ahmedabad 271, Vadodara 114, Rajkot 112 and Gandhinagar 24.

Bharuch had 21, Bhavnagar 20, Mehsana 19, Kheda and Panchmahal 18 each, Kutch 14, Anand 13, Junagadh, Dahod, and Narmada 12 each, Chotta Udepur nine, Mahisagar, Morbi, and Amreli eight each, Banaskantha, Gir-Somnath, Valsad and Aravalli four each, Patan, Surendranagar, and Tapi two each and Navsari, Porbandar, Botad, and Dangs one each.

One death each was reported from Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara.

