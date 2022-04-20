Gujarat sees 1,270 more Covid cases, 12 new deaths

Gandhinagar: Gujarat on Thursday recorded 1,270 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 2,24,081 cases, while the death toll climbed to 4,135, as 12 more succumbed.

In December so far, the state has seen 14,301 cases at an average of 1,430 per day.

A total of 1,465 patients were discharged, taking the total to 2,06,126, while there are 13,820 active cases.

Ahmedabad saw 278 new cases, Surat 196, Vadodara 175, Rajkot 124 and Gandhinagar 58.

Mehsana saw 50, Patan 37, Jamnagar 35, Panchmahals 28, Dahod 25, Surendranagar and Kutch 21 each, Junagadh and Bhavnagar 20 each, Amreli, Banaskantha, and Narmada 18 each, Bharuch 17, Kheda and Morbi 16 each, Sabarkantha 12, Anand and Valsad 10 each, Mahisagar nine, Gir-Somnath eight, Aravalli seven, Devbhumi Dwarka five, Tapi four, Botad three, Chotta Udepur, Dangs, and Porbandar two each and Navsari one.



Seven deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, while three died in Surat and one each in Mehsana and Vadodara.

A total of 84,92,641 cases have been conducted so far, while there are 5,53,136 people under quarantine.

