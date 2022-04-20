Gujarat put on alert for possible terror attack

Ahmedabad: The police, Border Security Force (BSF) and Anti-Terrorist Squad of Gujarat have intensified vigil in Kutch district bordering Pakistan, on receipt of inputs from central agencies about possible intrusion by a Pakistani national via sea route.







The alert has been issued on the basis of primary information received from central intelligence agencies, Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel said today.

In the past, Gujarat coast was used by infiltrators to push terrorists and arms in 1993 and 2011 resulting in the serial bomb blasts in Mumbai.

According to the alert by the central intelligence agencies, two boats of which one had a Pakistani national on board, may have or would reach Jakhau port or nearby area on the western shore of the district.

The inputs suggested that a boat had headed towards International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) near Jakhau area from a port in Andhra Pradesh. It is at the international maritime boundary that a Pakistani national, who apparently arrived there in an another boat, boarded the first boat and headed towards Jakhau port area.

The agencies believe that the Pakistani national could have or would land at Jakhau and move towards Adipur, also in Kutch district, by road. They say that they may be carrying some "material" in the boxes.

The Kutch district police has begun conducting thorough searches of every vehicle moving in from the border side and begun scanning all the hotels and guest houses in Adipur and nearby areas.

