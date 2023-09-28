Gujarat police seize 80 kgs of drugs worth Rs 800 crore in Kutch district

Kutch (Gujarat): Gujarat Police on Thursday seized 80 kilograms of drugs whose value in the international market is Rs 800 crore from the coastal area in the Kutch district, police said.

The officials said that as soon as the information was received, the police swung into action. The accused left the drug and ran away from the spot.

According to the Superintendent of Police, Kutch East, Sagar Bagmar, "Gujarat Police has seized 80 kg of drug from the coast, whose value in the international market is Rs 800 crore. As soon as the information was received, the police swung into action, the accused left the drug and ran away from the spot".

"The case is being further investigated," SP Bagmar added.

—ANI