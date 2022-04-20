Gujarat Police destroys illegal liquor worth Rs 88 lakh in Vadodara

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], December 11 (ANI): Gujarat Police destroyed illegal liquor worth around Rs 88 lakhs seized from bootleggers in Vadodara on Thursday.

As per Karanraj Singh Vaghela, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 3, Vadodara, over 33,000 bottles of foreign-made liquor, seized between March 2018 and October 2020 were destroyed by the police.

"We confiscated around 33 thousand foreign-made liquor from two police stations in the city between March 2018 and October 2020. The total cost of the destroyed contraband is around Rs 88 lakhs. We destroyed this contraband with proper paperwork in place," said Vaghela. (ANI)