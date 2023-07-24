    Menu
    States & UTs

    Gujarat HC notice to cops on contempt plea over 'torture' in custody of people held for violence

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    July24/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Ahmedabad: On Monday, the Gujarat High Court issued notices to 33 law enforcement officials, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), asking for their response to a contempt application concerning the alleged public flogging of a group of people arrested following violence over the demolition of a 'dargah' in Junagadh city.

    On the case filed by two people alleging "custodial violence, torture, beatings, and public flogging" by the police officers, a division bench of Justices AS Supehia and MR Mengdey issued a notice, returnable on August 7, to the respondents.

    Put the respondents on notice that they need to get it back by August 7th, 2023. According to the HC judgement posted online, the respondent authorities must submit their affidavits-in-reply by the next scheduled hearing date, in which they address the arguments made in the current contempt application.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Gujarat High Court police officers Deputy Superintendent of Police
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in