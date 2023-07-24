Gujarat HC notice to cops on contempt plea over 'torture' in custody of people held for violence

Ahmedabad: On Monday, the Gujarat High Court issued notices to 33 law enforcement officials, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), asking for their response to a contempt application concerning the alleged public flogging of a group of people arrested following violence over the demolition of a 'dargah' in Junagadh city.

On the case filed by two people alleging "custodial violence, torture, beatings, and public flogging" by the police officers, a division bench of Justices AS Supehia and MR Mengdey issued a notice, returnable on August 7, to the respondents.

Put the respondents on notice that they need to get it back by August 7th, 2023. According to the HC judgement posted online, the respondent authorities must submit their affidavits-in-reply by the next scheduled hearing date, in which they address the arguments made in the current contempt application.—Inputs from Agencies