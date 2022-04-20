Gujarat govt gives in-principle approval for museum at Kevadiya

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government announced that the cabinet has given an in-principle nod to set up a museum at the Kevadiya Statue of Unity (SoU) site which will depict the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and his efforts to build a unified nation.

The museum will showcase the former kingdoms and their history through 3D holographic augmented reality and audio-video light control systems.

Chief Minister Rupani said, "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, after various discussions with 526 small and big kingdoms, convinced them to merge with India. It were his efforts only that India became a unified nation. A grand museum will be set up at Kevadiya SoU to showcase his efforts and glorious past of these kingdoms to the national as well as international visitors. The documents and agreements used during the merger will be displayed along with the photographs concerned and the paraphernalia of these kingdoms among other things."

According to the CM, jewellery, gifts, artefacts and other things will also be displayed. 3D mapping projection, holography, augmented reality as well as audio video control light system will be used to highlight these things.

The Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) and the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the SoU Rajiv Kumar Gupta and the Cultural Activities ACS C. V. Som were also present at the meeting. They said that the governments of other states will be approached to collect the artefacts and documents for the museum.

The cabinet also approved the allotment of the land for the museum.

–IANS