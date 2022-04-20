Gujarat forms consortium to explore Covaxin manufacturing

New Delhi: A tripartite consortium has been formed with the government of Gujarat as the lead partner, to explore the prospects of manufacturing the Covid vaccine through technology from Bharat Biotech.

The discussions are currently on-going with Bharat Biotech towards reviewing the infrastructure at Hester, the technology adaption process and the regulatory compliances.

Based on the outcome of the review, the next course of action will be determined, Rajiv Gandhi, CEO and MD of Hester Biosciences Limited, said in a statement.

Hester issued the clarification to the news on Hester tying up with Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, Department of Science & Technology, Government of Gujarat and with Omnibrx towards manufacturing Covid vaccine.

—IANS