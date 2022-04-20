Gujarat Education Board declares Class XII commerce stream results

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Monday declared the results of Class XII commerce stream exams for 2019-20 academic year, with a pass percentage of 76.29.

For the second consecutive year, Patan topped the state's 33 districts with 86.67 pass percentage.

Female candidates fared better than their male counterparts with 82.20 per cent and 70.97 per cent respectively. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 73.27.

Patan district led in the previous academic year's results too. The least ranked district this year is Junagadh with 58.26 per cent result.

Soni examination centre in Banaskantha was the top-scoring centre with a pass percentage of 97.76 and the last in this category was Dolasa centre of Gir-Somnath district.

There was a marked improvement in the number of schools with 100 per cent results -- 269 compared with 222 schools last year. The examination was conducted at 476 centres across the state, where of the 3,73,159 enrolled candidates, 3,71,771 appeared. The results of 2,83,624 candidates were declared on Monday.

A senior GSHSEB officer said that none of these students will be provided the result marksheets due to the coronavirus outbreak. The GSHSEB will come up with a procedure in this regard in 10 days and accordingly inform the District Education Officers. IANS



