    Menu
    States & UTs

    Gujarat authorities coordinate Eid-e-Milad, Ganesh Visarjan processions for communal harmony

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    September22/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Ahmedabad: The authorities in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad have decided to coordinate the Eid-e-Milad and Ganesh Visarjan for September 28 to maintain the communal harmony in the state, an official said on Friday.

    Four representatives from the Muslim community held a meeting with the City Police Commissioner to seek permission for an Eid procession on the evening of September 28. However, recognising the potential for tension and clashes, the Police Commissioner proposed an alternative solution.

    To prevent any untoward incidents and promote communal harmony, the Police Commissioner suggested that Eid processions in Ahmedabad be rescheduled to September 29, a day after Ganesh Visarjan.

    The delegation of Muslim community representatives agreed to this proposal, and as a result, the Muslim festival will be celebrated on September 28 while the procession has been scheduled for September 29, starting after 3 p.m.

    This adjustment would allow the smooth conduct of Ganesh Visarjan processions on September 28 and minimise the risk of any communal tensions.

    —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Religious festivals Gujarat authorities Peaceful coordination Communal harmony in Ahmedabad Procession rescheduling Interfaith cooperation Public safety Community agreement Religious events
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in