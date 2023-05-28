Gujarat aims to generate 100 GW renewable energy: CM Patel

New Delhi: On Saturday, Gujarat's chief minister Bhupendra Patel said that the state's green hydrogen programme has set a goal of producing 100 GW of renewable energy.

Patel, in his remarks to the eighth meeting of the NITI Aayog Governing Council, reaffirmed the state's dedication to attaining green growth through the use of renewable energy.

The capacity of Gujarat's renewable energy sources has increased to 20 GW. It represents 15% of India's overall capacity for renewable energy. Following in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's footsteps, Gujarat has set a goal of producing 100 GW of renewable energy as part of its green hydrogen campaign.—Inputs from Agencies