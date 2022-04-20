Guj: Woman, son die in suicide bid; daughter survives

Anand: A woman and her 12-year-old son died, while her minor daughter remains hospitalised following a suicide bid in Gujarat''s Anand district, police said on Friday.

Tina Prakash Shah (38) allegedly administered poison to her son Meet and 15-year-old daughter, before ingesting it herself on Thursday afternoon, deputy superintendent of police B D Jadeja said.

The trio was rushed to a hospital, where the woman and her son died during treatment, the official said.

The girl has survived the suicide bid and is undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said.

Financial difficulties may have triggered the extreme step, he said, adding that further probe will reveal the exact cause. PTI