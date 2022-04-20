Guj To Bear Medical Expenses Of Road Accident Victims From Tomorrow

Ahmedabad: Come tomorrow, the Gujarat government would start bearing medical expenses of up to Rs 50,000 for each victim of road accident in the state for the first 48 hours.

Even people hailing from other states or citizens of other countries will get free treatment in Gujarat, regardless of their income, if they meet with a road accident and admitted to a government or a private hospital, stated a Government Resolution (GR) issued today by state Health and Family Welfare department.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who also handles Health portfolio, had made the announcement to launch the free treatment scheme last week.

"Under this scheme, which will be applicable from tomorrow, the state government would bear the medical expenses of up to Rs 50,000 for each accident victim," it stated.

The move is aimed at providing timely and better treatment and thereby minimising the loss of life due to road accidents, the GR said.

The government would reimburse the amount to the hospital concerned upon submission of bills, it said. The free treatment for the first 48 hours includes dressing of wounds, X-ray, blood transfusion, treatment in ICU and MRI, and all other treatment available in a hospital, as per the GR.

If a hospital refers the patient to another hospital within 48 hours, both the hospitals will be eligible for the reimbursement of their combined bill of Rs 50,000, it said.