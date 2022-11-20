Guj CM reacts to viral video as Congress resorts to minority appeasement

Gandhinagar (The Hawk): Gujarat's chief minister, Bhupendra Patel, responded to a viral video showcasing a Congress candidate for the Sidhpur seat by claiming that the group "is again again succumbing to minority appeasement."

According to Chandanji Thakor, the candidate, "If anyone can preserve or safeguard the country is the Muslim community and if anyone can save Congress party it is the Muslim community," is heard stating in the film.

Right-wing organisations and the BJP have both used this clip to put the Congress party on the defensive via social media.

The Chief Minister tweeted with the hashtag "video," saying: "Congress once more turns to minority appeasement out of fear of losing. However, the Congress party should be aware that no one can prevent the fall of the Congress party."

"Congress is playing the religion card because it fears defeat in the poll," said C.R. Patil, the head of the BJP's state unit, who also heard the address. "Congress can't save, even appeasing the minority can't save, its failure is for sure."

In defence of himself, Thakor claimed that the film was old and that it had been altered before being spread to damage his reputation.

In response to the Chief Minister's tweet, Thakor questioned whether he should have moral responsibility for the collapse of the Morbi bridge.

