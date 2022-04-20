Guilty Persons In Compensation Scam Will Not Be Spared, Says U'khand CM

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has said all guilty persons in the Rs 300-crore NH 74 compensation scam will be punished.

"There will no compromise on corruption under any circumstance. Our government's policy is clear. Anyone involved in the scam, be it a low-level employee or a senior bureaucrat, should be ready to face action," the chief minister told reporters here yesterday.

The special investigation team probing the scam submitted its report to chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh. The possible role of senior bureaucrats in the scam was mentioned in the report.

Though authorities are tight-lipped about the officials whose names have come up in the scam, sources said permission has been sought from Department of Personnel and Training to initiate action against guilty persons.

Twenty persons, including four PCS officials, have till date been arrested by the SIT in the compensation scam.

The scam came to light in March 2017 when an IAS officer found irregularities in the land acquisition for widening NH-74 in Udham Singh Nagar district. It was alleged that agricultural land was recorded as non-agricultural land to increase its value. PTI