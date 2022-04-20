Guide students to achieve academic brilliance: President to VCs

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee Thursday told vice chancellors of central universities that they must act as "gurus" and guide scholars and students to achieve the highest standards of academic brilliance. The vice chancellors Thursday adopted a set of recommendations, including taking steps to create an atmosphere for research and innovation. Following a two-day conference of the vice chancellors, the other recommendations adopted included capacity development of faculty, alumni participation and use of technology, deepening engagement of central universities with community, creating international and national networks for quality education and adoption of choice based credit system. Addressing the concluding session, Mukherjee said the vice chancellors "should feel empowered and use the administrative and moral authority vested in them to make these universities islands radiating excellence in their spheres of influence". Mukherjee also called upon the human resource development ministry, UGC and the vice chancellors to implement the recommendations of the conference in a time-bound manner. He said Human Resource Development Minister Smriti Irani will hold a meeting in June to review achievement of deliverables. Irani was also present at the session. IANS