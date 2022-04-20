Guess which Bollywood star joined Aishwarya starrer `Jazbaa` cast?

New Delhi: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's comeback movie `Jazbaa` started making waves ever since its announcement. And the movie makers are making sure to keep the hype around the film alive. After Irrfan Khan, the latest Bollywood star to join the bandwagon of `Jazbaa` is industry's very own jaggu dada -Jackie Shroff. Director Sanjay Gupta took to Twitter to welcome him on board. This is what he posted: ``My favourite Dada joins the JAZBAA family.Welcome aboard Jaggu Dada``. With B-Town's most talented cast on board now, can we expect `Jazbaa` to be a blockbuster?