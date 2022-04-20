Guess where Big B wants to go on his bicycle!

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has disclosed where he wants to go on his bicycle!

In a new video Big B has shared on Instagram as well as Twitter, a man is seen riding a bicycle on water with a reflection of clouds beneath. A few mountains can also be seen in the background.

"I want to go there .. on my bicycle," he captioned the video.

On the work front, Big B currently awaits the release of "Gulabo Sitabo" on the OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on June 12.

The quirky dramedy has been written by Juhi Chaturvedi of "Piku" fame. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar, with whom Bachchan worked in "Piku".

"Gulabo Sitabo", co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, was slated for a theatrical release earlier this year before the COVID-19 pandemic led to a complete lockdown of the nation.

--IANS