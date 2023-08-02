Guess What Is Vaani Kapoor’s Go-To Outfit

New Delhi: Actor Vaani Kapoor surely knows how to catch the attention of the audience with her fashion statement.

Vaani turned showstopper for the designer Isha Jajodia, who made her debut with ‘Romantic Reverie’ collection on day 8th of India Couture Week. Vaani walked the ramp wearing a stunning red chikankari ensemble that featured the esque handcrafted details over the blouse, skirt and dupatta. She wore a sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline. She slayed the fusion-inspired outfit like a queen.

Her smokey eyes blushed cheeks, glossy lips and wavy hair raised the glam quotient on the ramp. To complement her entire outfit, she added a diamond emerald neckpiece. After the show, the ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ actor shared what’s her go-to outfit.

“My go-to outfit is track pants and slippers. I won’t dress up like this on a weekend but yes on a special occasion,” she told ANI.

Vaani Kapoor who portrayed a French tourist guide in the ‘Befikre’ movie also starring Ranveer Singh got nostalgic as she walked the ramp in French era inspired outfit.

She said, “Absolutely nostalgic. Anything to do with Paris. Anything to do with European culture, architect, fabric, outfit, anything, it just gives me lovely nostalgia. I am more than happy, it’s a beautiful outfit. You know, when you are like behind-the-scenes, so much hustle bustle happening, then you have to best perform at the ramp when you start walking and you see yourself. That’s the moment where it hits you and it kind of struck me also that I am in this outfit which is being designed by such a talented designer. And I am just privileged to be walking in it to be able to adorn something beautiful.”

Isha J’s collection took the audience on a whimsical journey through the enchanting realm of Romantic Reverie presented by RoseRoom by Isha Jajodia. Her collection draws inspiration from the captivating fusion of French Riviera fashion and the allure of Hollywood's Golden Era. Each garment in this collection paid homage to the glamorous vintage era, as intricate chikankari details, delicate laces and dreamy organza fabrics intertwine with pearls and crystals, crafting a mesmerizing tapestry of playful sophistication and exclusivity. As far as the colour palette of the show is concerned, there were full of beautiful pastel shades like blues, pinks, and ivory to solid and darker shades. And what stood out was the way they were styled and carried by the model. —ANI