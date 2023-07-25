Gudha suggests narco test on all Rajasthan ministers, sides with Pilot

Jaipur: Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha called for a narco test of all ministers in the state on Tuesday, a day after he brandished a'red diary' before the assembly alleging it contained information of financial wrongdoing involving Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and others.

During his interview, he also sided with Gehlot's former deputy Sachin Pilot in their on-again, off-again feud.

After hearing that Gehlot had referred to senior Congress politician Sachin Pilot as "nikamma," "nakara," and "gaddar," he lashed out. Sachin Pilot, like his father Rajesh Pilot, has been active in the Congress party for the past two decades, as attested to by Gudha.—Inputs from Agencies