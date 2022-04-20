Guardiola happy with Man City squad but 'would love' to have a player like Messi or Ronaldo

Manchester: Despite expressing satisfaction with his current squad, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he does not have a player like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo and would love to have someone who can score four goals in every single game.

"We don't have players who can win the game by himself - we don't have a Messi, a Cristiano, [Kylian] Mbappe or Neymar. We have to do it as a team. I'll be honest, I would love to have a player who scores every single game four goals and runs like these players run, I would love it," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"[But] I wouldn't change any player that we have right now today, in this season. All of them. That's why many times I praised our captain Fernandinho, like how he helps on and off the pitch to stick together in the bad moments. The big teams, the big players show it in the bad moments, in the good moments everyone is easy to play, and we had the bad moments this season," he added.

On Saturday, Manchester City earned a 16th successive win in all competitions after an impressive 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium. Guardiola's team currently atop the Premier League table with 53 points, seven points ahead of the second-placed Manchester United.

Manchester City will next play against Everton in the Premier League on February 18. (ANI)