Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

New Delhi: Guar seed prices on Monday rose by Rs 22 to Rs 3,994 per 10 quintal in futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend at spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for July contracts increased by Rs 22, or 0.55 per cent, to Rs 3,994 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 18,770 lots.

According to marketmen, raising of bets by speculators tracking a firm trend in spot market on thin supplies from growing belts mainly led to rise in guar seed prices here. —PTI



