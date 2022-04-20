Guar Seed futures decline on low demand

New Delhi: Guar seed prices on Wednesday went down by Rs 13 to Rs 3,521 per 10 quintal in futures trade.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for June delivery was trading at Rs 3,521, down by Rs 13, or 0.37 per cent per 10 quintal with an open interest of 2,805 lots.

Similarly, for July delivery, the futures prices decreased Rs 29, or 0.81 per cent, to Rs 3,540 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 28,080 lots.

Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions. PTI