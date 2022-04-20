Guar gum futures fall on low demand

New Delhi: Guar gum prices on Tuesday fell Rs 3 to Rs 5,300 per five quintal in futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with weak trend at spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for June delivery fell by Rs 3, or 0.06 per cent, to Rs 5,300 per five quintal in 32,610 lots.

Guar gum for July delivery traded flat at Rs 5,344 per five quintal in 9,905 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and increased supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices. PTI