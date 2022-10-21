Guadalajara Open: Gauff beats Trevisan and moves on to the quarterfinals

Guadalajara, Mexico (The Hawk): At the Guadalajara Open Akron on Thursday, American tennis player Coco Gauff easily defeated Martina Trevisan 6-0, 6-3 to advance to her third quarterfinal of a WTA 1000 tournament this year.

Gauff, the No. 5 seed, outscored Trevisan in the opening nine games of their repeat of their semifinal encounter at Roland Garros, which Gauff also won in straight sets. She took the lead right away owing to a vital hold of service at 2-0 in the opening set. Before Gauff held, Trevisan led 0-40 and had a total of four break points.

Although she was broken in the eighth, the American saved the first seven break points she faced and prevented Trevisan from gaining any momentum. Gauff saved another break point before breaking once more for the fifth time in the match and serving out the victory in 61 minutes.

Martina is a fantastic player and has had a successful season, so facing her is never easy. The serve and my forehand set up a lot of short balls for me today, according to Gauff.

Gauff has lost to Simona Halep in Montreal and Iga Swiatek in Doha this year in the quarterfinals of WTA 1000 tournaments.

She will play either Victoria Azarenka or fellow countrywoman Madison Keys for a position in her second WTA 1000 semifinal of her career as neither of those women entered this week.

