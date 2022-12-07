GST raids in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, find tax evasion of over Rs 20 cr

Noida (The Hawk): In just two days, the state's GST department has launched raids in 71 of Uttar Pradesh's districts. The department discovered more than Rs 20 crores in tax fraud during two separate raids, seizing articles worth Rs 2.55 crores.

The crew conducted a raid on numerous dealers' locations in Noida.

Document recovery is currently happening, according to sources.

20 establishments were raided by ten GST squads. Items worth Rs. 1.42 crore and Rs. 51.17 lakh were taken in the department's Monday raid, and Rs. 1.13 crore and Rs. 41.12 lakh were seized in the department's Tuesday raid.

Aditi Singh, Additional Commissioner State Tax, Gautam Buddha Nagar, stated that the firms' data contained information about tax avoidance, which was the reason for the actions taken.

A total of Rs 92.29 lakh in taxes and fines were paid on both days.

According to Singh, investigations into 17 corporations have been finished, but three steel companies are still under investigation. The government is still keeping a close eye on a lot of businesspeople.

Sarvashree Vrindavan Sweets Restaurant, Ansari Kirana Store, Geetanjali Salon in Sector-44, Malik Motors in Sector-20, and Old Body Parts in Sector-16 were among the businesses searched on Tuesday.

On Monday, police raided twelve businesses, godowns, and showrooms that offered iron, steel, and furniture and found that commodities were being acquired and sold without receipts.

(Inputs from Agencies)