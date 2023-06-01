GST mop-up crosses Rs 1.5 lakh crore for third consecutive month, up 12% in May

New Delhi: For the third consecutive month, GST receipts were over Rs 1.50 lakh crore, with a surge of 12% in May to over Rs 1.57 lakh crore, as reported by the government on Thursday.

According to tax specialists, the revenue shows that the positive economic trend seen across the states since last year has persisted.

According to a statement released by the country's finance ministry, the total Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collected in May 2023 was Rs 1,57,000,000,000, with the Central GST accounting for Rs 28,411,000,000, the State GST accounting for Rs 35,820,000, the Integrated GST accounting for Rs 81,363,000, and the cess accounting for Rs 11,489,000.—Inputs from Agencies