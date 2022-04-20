GST In Favour Of Traders, Says Yogi

Lucknow: Claiming that he is not a full time politician and have come here to serve the society, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said that Goods and Services Tax (GST) is in favour of traders and it will end the "Inspector Raj". "We should thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementing the GST .... The traders should also support it as it will increase their business in future," he said. At an event of a private Hindi national news channel here today, Mr Adityanath clarified that he has become the CM just to serve the state and get rid of the dynasty politics and corruption. "We had to revive the state by getting rid of dynasty politics and corruption. After I perform my duty eventually I will return to Gorakhpur only," he said while putting the onus on the party high command on the seat from where he will contest the assembly elections to enter the state legislature. Claiming that BJP won't be disturbed if the opposition unites against them in the future polls. "Won't make any difference if SP-BSP-Cong come together as an alliance. They are of no value now. We will win all 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of UP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls," he said. When asked about his comment on Taj Mahal and comparing it with Ramayan, he said Ramayan cannot be compared with Taj Mahal which is a tourist place and not a place of worship. He also said that it will take some more time to improve the law and order situation in the state. "It will take a bit of time to resurrect the state from years of ruins," he said while reiterating that UP law breakers won't be spared, be it Hindu Yuva Vahini. "Police has taken action against 99 per cent of the criminals and will continue to do so to ensure law and order is prevailed.We are tightening noose around mafia, criminals and people involved in illegal activities.I believe the leadership should be efficient, if it is corruption-ridden then the state is bound to fail," he further said. Announcing that his government would be strict against cow smuggling and illegal slaughter houses, the CM made it clear, "Will the administration worship people involved in cattle smuggling and illegal slaughter houses? We had to take action as court orders on illegal slaughter houses were not implemented effectively in the state." Replying to a specific question on when all the roads in the state would be pothole free, he said it will be done after the monsoon and at present 75 per cent of the road had been done. He also said the government had purchased 37 lakh tonnes of wheat this season when it was just 7 lakh tonnes last year, while during 100 days of the government, people of Noida had got 1.5 lakh houses while 45,000 more will get this year. UNI