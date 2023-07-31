GST evasion of Rs 14,302 crore detected in April-May; 28 persons arrested

New Delhi: In the first two months of the current fiscal year, GST evasion totaling Rs 14,302 crore was detected, and Rs 5,716 crore was recovered, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Nirmala Sitharaman, India's Minister of Finance, provided specifics on GST and income tax evasion, as well as smuggling caught by Customs, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

According to the numbers, between 2020-2021 and 2023-2024 (April-May), GST evasion totaling more than Rs 2.68 lakh crore was uncovered in 43,516 incidents. During that time span, 1,020 people were detained, and Rs 76,333 crore was recovered.—Inputs from Agencies