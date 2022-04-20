GST Council To Take Final Call On Bringing Petroleum Products, Diesel Under GST: FM

New Delhi: There is already a provision to bring petroleum products and diesel under GST tax regime but it was up to the GST Council to take a final call on the rates, Lok Sabha was told on Monday.

Answering to supplementary queries during Question Hour, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said her predecessor Arun Jaitley had piloted the move to bring petroleum products and diesel under GST at the meeting of the Empowered GST Council.

It was broadly agreed upon in a consensus manner, she said adding however, the final decision can be taken only by the GST Council wherein states have their own representatives.

Among others DMK member Dayanidhi Maran demanded that it is high time the government implement its 'one country one tax' promise as highlighted during the implementation of the GST.

BJP member Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria also wanted to know from the government when would the petroleum products and diesel be brought under the provisions of the GST.

