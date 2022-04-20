GST council holds 41st meeting, States' revenue shortfall, compensation to be discussed

New Delhi: The 41st meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is being held on Thursday and the main agenda likely to be discussed is non-payment of GST dues to the state governments amid Covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting is held via video conferencing is likely to discuss compensation to states and attempt to evolve a consensus on borrowing from the market to reimburse states for their revenue shortfall when the compensation cess collection has plunged in the wake of coronavirus, sources said.

The meeting is being attended by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur besides Finance Ministers of States and UTs and senior officers from Union Government and States, according to a Finance Ministry tweet.

The options being explored are market borrowing, raising cess rate or increasing the number of items for levy of compensation cess. Discussion on correction in inverted duty on certain goods like textiles and footwear is also likely, they said.

A day before, chief ministers of opposition-ruled states got together on Wednesday to devise a common strategy on the issue.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has met the Chief Ministers of seven states, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, amid concerns expressed by these state governments over non-payment of GST dues to them.

Speaking at the meeting, which was also attended by Chief Ministers of Punjab (Amarinder Singh), Maharashtra (Uddhav Thackeray), Jharkhand (Hemant Soren), Rajasthan (Ashok Gehlot) and Chhattisgarh (Bhupesh Baghel), the Chief Ministers also questioned the government on why the state's share of GST has not been released yet.

Terming the GST compensation as a big issue, Ms Gandhi said, 'Compensation being paid to states on time, according to laws passed by Parliament is crucial and it is not happening. Dues have accumulated and state finances are badly affected.

'GST was enacted as an example of cooperative federalism. It came into existence as states agreed to forego their constitutional powers of taxation in the larger national interest and on a solemn promise of compulsory GST compensation for five years,' she has maintained.

States like Kerala, Punjab and Bihar have already said that the Centre is morally bound to make good any shortfall in GST revenues to them in the first five years of implementation of the regime that subsumed 17 different central and state taxes.

Attorney General KK Venugopal had earlier opined that the Centre is not legally bound to make up from its coffers any shortfall in GST revenues of states.

The Centre had in March sought views from the Attorney General on the legality of market borrowing to make good the shortfall in the compensation fund -- a corpus created from levy of additional tax on luxury and sin goods to compensate states for revenue shortfall arising from their taxes being subsumed into GST.

Under the GST structure, taxes are levied under 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent slabs. On top of the highest tax slab, a cess is levied on luxury, sin and demerit goods and the proceeds from the same are used to compensate states for any revenue loss.

The Centre had released over Rs 1.65 lakh crore in 2019-20 as GST compensation.

In the last meeting held on June 12, the GST Council decided to waive off fees for late filing returns between July 2017 to January this year in a bid to minimise the impact of COVID-19 crisis on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).—UNI