    GST collections rise 12% to touch Rs 14.97 lakh crore in April-Dec

    The Hawk
    January1/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Record-Breaking Growth: India's GST Collections Soar to Rs 1.65 Lakh Crore in December 2023, Marking a 10% YoY Increase - A Testament to Economic Recovery and Efficient Tax Administration, Surpassing Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore for the Tenth Consecutive Month.

    New Delhi: The government's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections increased 10 per cent year-on-year in December, 2023 to Rs 1.65 lakh crore, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

    The gross GST collection for April-December 2023 now works out to Rs 14.97 lakh crore which represents a 12 per cent growth over the same period of the previous year.

    This is the tenth month in a row that the monthly GST collection has exceeded the Rs 1.5 lakh crore mark.

    Monthly GST collections have risen over the years. From averaging under Rs 1 lakh crore per month in 2017-18 - its first year, collections rose rapidly after the pandemic-hit 20202-21 to average Rs 1.51 lakh crore in 2022-23.

    The collections have been rising due to the increased economic activity and also due to the higher compliance that has resulted through a more efficient tax administration.

    —IANS

