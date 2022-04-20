GST collections in June at Rs 90,917 cr

New Delhi: GST revenue collection in June stood at Rs 90,917 crore, up from Rs 62,009 crore mopped up in May and Rs 32,294 crore in April.

"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of June, 2020 is Rs 90,917 crore of which CGST is Rs 18,980 crore, SGST is Rs 23,970 crore, IGST is Rs 40,302 crore (including Rs 15,709 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 7,665 crore," an official statement said.

The government had allowed a relaxed time schedule for filing of Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns. Returns of the month of April, March as well as February got filed during June 2020.

—PTI