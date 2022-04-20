GSM mobile operators add 6.35 mn subscribers in April: COAI

New Delhi: The GSM subscriber base rose by 0.90 percent to 711.55 million in April with mobile operators adding 6.35 million users during the month, industry body COAI said on Friday. The GSM subscriber base stood at 705.19 million at the end of March, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) said. "All India GSM cellular subscriber figures as of April 2015 stood at 711.55 million. The GSM subscribers increased by 6.35 million in April 2015 (0.90 percent increase from previous month)," COAI said in a statement. Bharti Airtel added 2.23 million subscribers during the reported period to take its base to 228.25 million with a market share of 32.08 percent. Idea Cellular added 1.39 million subscribers in April and its base has increased to 159.20 million at the end of the month with 22.37 percent market share. Vodafone added 0.75 million subscribers to take its user base to 184.56 million at the end of April with 25.94 percent market share. Uninor added 1.16 million subscribers to take its base to 46.78 million at the end of month; whereas Aircel added 0.61 million users to take its base to 82.01 million. Videocon added 0.16 million subscribers and its base increased to 7.30 million at the end of April whereas state-run MTNL added 10,845 to take its base to 3.43 million. COAI said the data does not include GSM subscriber number of Reliance Communications and Tata Teleservices. It has also stopped reporting the GSM numbers of state-run BSNL. PTI