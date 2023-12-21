GSI & NIRM Host Stakeholder Workshop On Pumped Storage Hydro Projects To Augment Green And Clean Energy

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Geological Survey of India (GSI) and National Institute of Rock Mechanics (NIRM) jointly hosted a stakeholder workshop in Hyderabad focusing on the critical aspects of geology and geotechnical issues for ensuring safe and sustainable DPR of Pumped Storage Hydro Power Projects (PSPs).

Shri V. L. Kantha Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Mines inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp. At the outset, he congratulated the organizers of the event i.e. GSI and INRM for bringing together different Departments and Undertakings of Central Government and state Government, leading industry in power sector, developers and consultants.

Shri. V.L. Kantha Rao, highlighted the vast Geological/Geotechnical data generated by GSI over its journey of more than 172 years. He urged to consult GSI data through GSI portal and also through the recently launched NGDR portal which can prove to be of immense help for the developers of PSP and other hydro projects. Shri Rao called upon GSI to gear up to the demand from the industry and augment its in-house capacity in Mission IV to cater to desired quality output in a time bound manner.

The Secretary made a special mention of the contribution of NIRM on providing their inputs on the quality assessment of stones being used in the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He further emphasized on the role the leading organizations of the Ministry of Mines viz. GSI and NIRM can play, in the development of PSP and also in the sector of Highway development.

He welcomed the suggestions made by the industry and developers and assured that GSI will make the best possible efforts in addressing the issues and suggest the optimization on the need and quality of the investigations/explorations required to fast track the clearance process of PSP.

Shri Rao mentioned that Ministry of Power, has rightly envisaged construction of large number of PSPs for augmenting another 47 GW of renewable clean and green energy by 2032 by adopting a new guideline of DPR formulation, appraisal, and construction by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA). He urged CWC, GSI and CEA to discuss the guidelines issued by CEA and review them if so desired in the interest of the PSP development.

Earlier, the inaugural session commenced with welcome address by Shri Janardan Prasad, DG, GSI, who emphasized the significance of the workshop. On behalf of GSI, he assured cooperation and technical assistance as and when required by the developers. Distinguished speakers from the Central Water Commission (CWC), National Institute of Rock Mechanics (NIRM), and industry leaders like Green shared their insights on the importance of PSPs in harnessing water resources and maintaining power balance in the country.

The technical sessions delved into geology and geotechnical details for safe and sustainable design, DPR evaluation guidelines, and requirements for approval. The discussions also explored advanced probing techniques, the role of geophysical methods, and lessons learned from completed PSPs.

The Concluding Session featured a panel discussion on optimizing geological investigations, framing recommendations, and the way forward.

About Geological Survey of India

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) was set up in 1851 primarily to find coal deposits for the Railways. Over the years, GSI has not only grown into a repository of geo-science information required in various fields in the country but has also attained the status of a geo-scientific organization of international repute. Its main functions relate to creating and updating of national geoscientific information and mineral resource assessment. These objectives are achieved through ground surveys, air-borne and marine surveys, mineral prospecting and investigations, multi-disciplinary geoscientific, geo-technical, geo-environmental and natural hazards studies, glaciology, seismo-tectonic study and carrying out fundamental research.

GSI’s chief role includes providing objective, impartial and up-to-date geological expertise and geoscientific information of all kinds, with a focus on policy making decisions, commercial and socio-economic needs. GSI also emphasizes on systematic documentation of all geological processes both surface and subsurface, of India and its offshore areas. The organization carries out this work through geological, geophysical, & geochemical surveys using the latest and most cost-effective techniques and methodologies.

GSI’s core competence in survey and mapping is continuously enhanced through accretion, management, coordination and utilization of spatial databases (including those acquired through remote sensing). It functions as a ‘Repository’ for the purpose and uses the latest computer-based technologies for dissemination of geoscientific information and spatial data, through cooperation and collaboration with other stakeholders in the Geo-informatics sector.

GSI, headquartered in Kolkata, has six regional offices located in Lucknow, Jaipur, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Shillong and Kolkata and state unit offices in almost all states of the country. GSI is an attached office to the Ministry of Mines.