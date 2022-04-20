GRP Constable Allegedly Rapes A Woman On A Running Train In UP

Bijnore: In yet another daring incident, a GRP constable allegedly raped a woman on a running train in the district today. The police said that passengers came to know about the incident when the victim woman raised alarm at Bijnore Railway Station this morning. The woman was rescued from the GRP constable, who was also half naked at the time. Later, the passengers thrashed the constable and handed him to the police. According to the police, the GRP constable, identified as Komal, allegedly molested the woman on the Lucknow-Chandigarh Express train inside the coach reserved for Divyang passengers. The accused was presently posted at Moradabad. UNI