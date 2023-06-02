Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Growing Importance...Delhi Or Centre's Newest Relevance / Importance / Significance: Rouse Avenue District Court: All important headlines-making "all kinds of misappropriations, misuses, stealing, defalcations, corruptions etc are dealt here". Still, comparatively low profile, Rouse Avenue District Court in reality currently is diligently dealing with some of most important cases in today's times. Its working style is low profile sans much tom-toming. Reasons for such secretiveness are unknown may be because, discreet rumours have it, of extremely high level personalities involved in these cases. But this is for sure, with the passing of every day, it is becoming growingly clearer that more "big shot names will be making rounds of the Rouse Avenue Court as more & more hidden skeletons in their very, very meticulously preserved cupboards will be ruthlessly thrown open". Frantic works are going on in that direction, say insiders.