Ground Frost Likely Over Uttarakhand

Pune/Dehradun: Ground frost is very likely at a few places over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir during next 24 hours, the all-India weather bulletin, released here, said. The Met further said that it is also very likely at isolated parts over Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and north Rajasthan during the period.

Cold wave at a few places, with severe cold wave at isolated niches, is very likely to sweep across Punjab and north Rajasthan during the period. Cold wave is very likely to sweep across at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, west Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh during the period.

Dense to very dense fog is very likely to prvail at many corners over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Bihar as well as at isolated nooks over west Uttar Pradesh during the period. Dense fog at many locations, with very dense fog at a few places, is very likely over east Uttar Pradesh during the period. It is also very likely at isolated zones over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Gangetic West Bengal during the period.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely over parts of plains of north-west and eastern India during the period. Cold to severe cold day condition is very likely to prevail at many locales over Bihar as well as at a few places over east Uttar Pradesh during the period. Cold day condition is very likely to prevail at a few areas over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and at isolated chunks over Gangetic West Bengal during the period.

Dense to very dense fog occurred at Majbat (Assam), Cooch Behar, Malda and Baghdogra (Sub-Himalayan West Bengal), Bhagalpur (Bihar), Varanasi and Gorakhpur (east Uttar Pradesh), Bahraich and Bareilly (west Uttar Pradesh), Bapatla (coastal Andhra Pradesh) on Monday morning.

Dense fog prevailed at Kolkata (Gangetic West Bengal), Gaya (Bihar), Amritsar and Ludhiana (Punjab) during the period. Shallow to moderate fog was observed at Dibrugarh (Assam), Panagarh (Gangetic West Bengal), Patna (Bihar), Pantnagar (Uttarakhand), New Delhi, Narsapur (coastal Andhra Pradesh) during the period.

Cold wave swept across isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan. Severe cold day condition prevailed at many slices over Bihar and at isolated chunks over east Uttar Pradesh. Cold day condition prevailed at isolated parts over West Bengal and Sikkim.

Night temperatures were appreciably to markedly below normal in some sections of Odisha and Jharkhand as well as in remaining venues of Gangetic West Bengal.

They were appreciably below norm in some locations of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim as well as in remaining zones of Bihar. They were below par in some segments of west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, east Madhya Pradesh, south interior Karnataka and Kerala as well as in remaining parts of east Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan.

Night temperatures were appreciably to markedly above norm in some divisions of west Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

They were appreciably above par in some patches of west Rajasthan, Vidarbha and Telangana. They were above normal in some regions of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and north interior Karnataka as well as in remaining spots of east Rajasthan. They were normal over the rest of the country. The lowest minimum temperature of 1.2 degree Celsius was recorded at Amritsar (Punjab). Rain or thundershowers had occurred at a few portions in Andaman & Nicobar Islands as well as at isolated nooks in Arunachal Pradesh during past 24 hours. Dry weather prevailed over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar andLakshadweep during the period. UNI