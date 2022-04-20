Ground Breaking Ceremony For Launch Of 64 Projects By PM On July 29

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government, after holding a grand Investors meet in February, has now geared up for 'Ground Breaking Ceremony' to inaugurate projects worth over Rs 56,000 crore here on July 29 in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and topmost industrialists of the country.

UP thus has become the first state to implement such large number of around 64 projects within five months of the signing of the MoUs during the investors meet. These projects would provide jobs to around 2 lakh youths. Yogi Adityanath government has started preparation for the event to be held at the Indira Gandhi Prathisthan on July 28 and 29. Mr Modi, along with top industrialists like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Kumar Manglam Birla, Subhash Chandra and representatives of other big industrial houses.

The PM is slated to stay at the venue for over 90 minutes and even join the lunch with the industrialists to be hosted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

UP Industry minister Satish Mahana said here on Wednesday that this ground breaking ceremony marks highest conversion rate for the 1045 MoUs signed for Rs 4.28 lakh crore during UP Investors Summit-2018. An additional investment of Rs 40,000 crore was later promised bringing the total estimated investment to Rs 4.68 lakh crore, he said.

"We are going to have more investment in UP in one year than the received in last 15 years," said Mr Mahana.

The Minister claimed that other states have been able to implement only 8 to 10 per cent MoUs. "We will now be holding more such ground breaking ceremonies every two month to ensure implementation of the MoUs shortlisted by the government,'' he said.

State chief secretary Anup Chandra Pandey said the investors would be honoured at the ceremony and foundation stones of the new projects will be unveiled.

He said all the departments have been asked to issue provisional Letters of Comfort (LoCs) to the investors as a mark of assurance of government's intent of holding their hands to implement the projects with ease in a time- bound manner.

The projects which were cleared and were likely to be part of the ground breaking ceremony includes of the companies Tata Consultancy Services, PayTM, ACC Cement, Tegna Electronics, Metro Cash and Carry, Berger Paints, Greenply Industries, PTC Industries, Kanodia Group, Paswara Paper, DCM Shriram, B L Agro Industries, Goldie Masale, Tikaula Sugar Mills, Yash Papers, C P Milk and Food Products, Sukhbir Agro Energy, HPCL, GAIL, SLMG Beverages and some others.

These companies have proposed investment in a range of sectors that include cement, food processing, paper, textiles, information technology, electronics manufacturing, renewable energy, power and dairy development etc.

Meanwhile, Lucknow is being decked beautifully for the event similar to the investors meet with the entire city go for decoration of lights, big hoardings, cleanness and removal of encroachments. All the rooms of starred hotels have been booked by the authorities while roads and other places are being spruced up. UNI