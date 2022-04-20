Groom tests Covid+, lands in quarantine centre

Hamirpur (UP): A groom who tested positive for Covid has ended up at a quarantine centre in Hamirpur district.

The incident took place in Bakcha village under Sisolar police circle where the wedding procession of Dharmendra was all set to leave for the bride's residence at Asgaha Tamaura village.

Just when the procession was leaving, the Covid test report of the groom came in and showed that he was Covid positive.

The wedding procession was stopped by a police team and the groom was taken to a quarantine centre in the district.

Dr Anil Sachan, in-charge, Maudaha community health centre, said, "The groom was admitted to a quarantine centre and his condition is stable."

The family members said that they would reschedule the wedding once Dharmendra recovered completely.

--IANS