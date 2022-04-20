Groom Shot Dead In UP

Azamgarh: Two unknown men shot down a bridegroom while he was on the way to his wedding last night, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that the incident occurred in Mehnagar area when the bridegroom Sumit Gupta (24), along with along with hundreds of people, was going to Lalganj for his marriage function.

An onlooker said that just as groom sat in the car, two men riding on a motorcycle shot him and fled the scene. The groom was immediately rushed to the community health centre where he was declared dead.

After the incident the people of the groom side created ruckus at the hospital. Later police rushed to control the situation. UNI M