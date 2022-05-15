Grocery store owner killed over Rs 30 in UP

Bijnor: Three people allegedly thrashed a 50-year-old grocery store owner to death for demanding a meagre Rs 30, which they had borrowed from him, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ram Arj said.

The police official said Bhupendra, his brother Yogendra and Aashi allegedly attacked the shopkeeper, Yashpal, with sticks for demanding Rs 30, which he had lent them earlier.

Yashpal had a grocery shop in Tanda Dhaki village under Shivala Kalan police station area.

He was taken to a community health centre, where he succumbed to the injuries, Ram Arj said, adding that a case has been registered against the accused and efforts are on to nab them.—PTI