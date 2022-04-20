Grim Covid Situation in Chandigarh Delays Reopening of PU





Chandigarh (The Hawk): In the wake of rising Covid cases in Chandigarh, the Panjab University authorities are following the guidelines issued by MHA and UT administration related to Covid,informed Prof S K Tomar, Dean Student Welfare.

He added that PU authorities have prime concern of safety of students in mind.

Also, in view of emerging grim situation of rising cases and various containment zones being made in the city, it is not feasible to open the University in the present scenario.

However,the online classes and examinations are continuing as per schedule. University authorities are meeting regularity and thinking about various possible ways to facilitate the students in this difficult time of corona pandemic. He urged the students to co-operate with the university authorities.

The PU authority will review the situation as and when it improves and necessary steps will be taken to open the University accordingly.

He added that the authorities are ready for open dialogue with the student bodies as they are protesting for opening of the University campus