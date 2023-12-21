    Menu
    Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach tie the knot

    Pankaj Sharma
    December21/ 2023
    Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's Journey: From Creative Collaborations to a Decade-Long Relationship Culminating in Marriage. A Look at Their Professional Partnership, Personal Milestones, and Parenting as Celebrated Figures in the Film Industry.

    Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

    Los Angeles: Director-writer couple Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach were married in New York at City Hall.

    A representative for Gerwig confirmed the news to People magazine.

    Gerwig, 40, and Baumbach, 54, most recently worked on the record-breaking Barbie, which they co-wrote and she directed.

    The couple has been together for over a decade, meeting on Baumbach's 2010 directorial Greenberg before they officially started dating in 2011. They got engaged in 2020.

    Earlier this year, Gerwig and Baumbach welcomed their second child, a baby boy. They became parents to their first child, Harold (four).

    Baumbach also shares son Rohmer, 12, with his former wife Greenberg co-writer Jennifer Jason Leigh.

    In addition to working on their own projects, the duo has frequently collaborated in a writing, directing or acting capacity on films, including White Noise, Frances Ha and Mistress America.

    —PTI

