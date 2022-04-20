Greek PM reshuffles cabinet, key portfolios unchanged

Athens: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has reshuffled his cabinet, new government spokesperson Christos Tarantilis announced in a televised statement.

Key portfolios in the economic team, the Foreign Ministry, and other ministries remained unchanged, Xinhua news agency quoted Tarantilis as saying on Monday.

Presenting the new line-up, Tarantilis said the reshuffle was due to "new challenges and needs" as Greece is trying to address the ongoing pandemic and pave the way for economic recovery.

Makis Voridis is the new Minister of the Interior, whereas Spilios Livanos is now at the helm of the Ministry of Rural Development and Food.

Stelios Petsas, the outgoing government spokesperson, has been appointed as Alternate Minister of the Interior.

Kostis Hatzidakis takes over as new Minister of Labor and Social Affairs while Kostas Skrekas becomes new Minister Environment and Energy.

The new cabinet will be sworn in on Tuesday.

The current government's term will end in July 2023.

