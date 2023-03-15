GreedyGame Launches Appicorns 2.0 With IIT Chapters

Bangalore/Roorkee (The Hawk): GreedyGame, a leading app growth and monetization platform, has teamed up with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee for the second edition of 'Appicorns 2.0', a mobile app hackathon, and kick-started the IIT Chapters. The series of hackathons across IITs in India will provide a platform for aspiring app developers to showcase their creativity and innovation in mobile app development.

The winner of 'Appicorns 2.0' will not only receive a cash prize worth Rs 1 lakh but will also have the opportunity to launch their app in the market with help towards scaling and mentorship from GreedyGame. This is a fantastic chance for the winners to turn their mobile app idea into a reality and make a name for themselves in the mobile app industry.

'Appicorns 2.0' is a one-day hackathon event that will take place on April 8, 2023, at IIT Roorkee. Participants will have the opportunity to exhibit their mobile app development skills and compete against each other. The event is primarily open to the participants of IIT Roorkee.

GreedyGame CEO and founder Arpit Jain stated, "This partnership with IIT Roorkee reflects our commitment to nurturing the talent of budding app developers and helping them realize their full potential. We believe that 'Appicorns 2.0' is an excellent platform for all those students who are curious, and innovative. With IIT Chapters, we wanted to explore the entrepreneurial side of the students at IITs. After all, the future belongs to these young guns and I am sure we will see many unicorns emerging out of these institutes."

In addition to cash prizes, other rewards include expert workshops, co-publishing opportunities, and internship opportunities.

Director of IIT Roorkee, Prof Kamal Kishore Pant, stated, "We welcome the initiatives of GreedyGame for conducting Appicorns 2.0, a mobile app hackathon with IIT Roorkee. Such initiatives will provide an excellent platform for students to strengthen their skill sets toward Industry oriented problems. Such an event will foster an innovation and entrepreneurship environment among students, contributing to the Start-up India initiative by the Government of India."

It is expected that a large number of people will attend, making this an extremely successful event. The cash incentives and marketing fund are expected to inspire budding young minds to share their innovations with the world. For more information about 'Appicorns 2.0', please visit the Appicorns website.