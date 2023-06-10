Greater Noida To Host International Trade Show In September

Lucknow: The preparations for the International Trade Show to be held from September 21 to 25 in Greater Noida have been in full swing, said Uttar Pradesh state authorities.

They added that the event will focus primarily on 40 sectors that contribute significantly to the development of the state for achieving the goal of trillion dollar economy.

After receiving investment proposals of over Rs 35 lakh crore at the UP Global Investors Summit, the state government is aiming to provide a platform where various sectors related to its products and services can converge. In the course of five days, the show will exhibit a magnificent display of the talent, culture, resources, and capability of the fastest-growing state in the country, wherein a large number of B2B and B2C buyers are expected to participate. The UP government will focus on 40 sectors in the International Trade Show. Various stalls and other information related to the selected sectors associated with the development of the state will be provided to the buyers.

The 40 sectors will include the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises, Digital India Mission, Namami Gange Jal Shakti, Software Technology Park, Infrastructure Development, UP Power Corporation, IT and Smart City Mission, National SC/ST Hub Scheme, Khadi Gramodyog Vikas Yojana, International Corporation Scheme, Education Sector, Defence Corridor, Rural and Urban Development Scheme, UP Police Association, Sports Sector, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, Highway and Industrial Park Development Authority, E-commerce and Banking, UPSIDC, Agriculture and Horticulture, GI Tag, Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Program, National Manufacturing Competitiveness Program, Procurement and Marketing Support Scheme, Handloom and Textile, PM Employment Generation Program, Transforming India, Toy Industry, ODOP, MSME Cluster Development, Glass and Marble Industry, Electronics Industry, Retail Engineering and Manufacturing, Warehousing and Logistics, Leather Industry, Tourism and Hospitality Sector, Food Processing and Dairy Product, Renewable Energy and Electric Vehicle, Health and Wellness, and Film Sector.

Besides showcasing the state's ever-expanding potential, the Yogi government will also honour the dignitaries who have taken the state's art and culture to the heights.

Padma awardees and Shilp Gurus will be specially honoured during this event. Furthermore, separate stalls will showcase items from all 75 districts of the state, highlighting their unique ODOP (One District, One Product) items.

As a source of pride and joy, the exhibition will feature Varanasi's Gulabi Meenakari (pink enamelwork) and Ganesh idols, Moradabad's brassware, Azamgarh's black pottery, Kannauj's perfumes, Banda and Banaras' silk products, and Lucknow's chikankari embroidery.

Additionally, the Golden Talent Hall will be a major attraction for young entrepreneurs in the state, hosting award-winning startups, women entrepreneurs, and angel investor meets.

The Town of Export Excellence will showcase products from districts with significant export potential, and a dedicated hall will focus entirely on the health and wellness sector, featuring stalls related to AYUSH. Moreover, halls dedicated to IT, ITES, infrastructure, tourism, and hospitality will captivate visitors from around the world. The trade show will include B2B meetings and seminars and is expected to host over two thousand exhibitors displaying their products, said the UP government. —ANI