Greater Noida Building Collapse: Four People Arrested, DM Sets Up Magisterial Inquiry

Greater Noida: At least four people have been arrested in Greater Noida building collapse incident and the District Magistrate has set up a magisterial inquiry under the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) executive to probe the matter.

Talking to media, District Magistrate BN Singh said, "Four people have been arrested and an investigation is underway. Both criminal and administrative aspects will be investigated. I have set up a magisterial inquiry under ADM executive and have given them the time of 15 days."

This comes after soon after the mishap, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and asked the District Magistrate to follow up with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team and Police for relief measures and to ensure immediate rescue.

Meanwhile, calling the incident unfortunate, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh on Wednesday said that illegal construction should stop with immediate effect, and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said that officers who overlooked the construction of the two illegal buildings, in a village under Bisrakh police station limits, Noida, should be held responsible.

"It's unfortunate. Illegal construction should be stopped and strict action should be taken against those responsible. Officers who overlooked everything should be held responsible and strict action should be taken against them too," he said. Several people are feared still trapped under the debris. So far three bodies have been recovered from the spot. Of the three, two have been identified. Four NDRF teams are present at the stop. The search and rescue operations are underway.

Meanwhile, State's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya assured the residents that the government will make all efforts to rescue the victims. (ANI)